Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.59

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.59 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 81.46 ($1.02). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 862,399 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £379.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.