Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.0 %

GDOT stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. CWM LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

