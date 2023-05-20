Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $53.72.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.