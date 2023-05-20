Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AJX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of AJX opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

