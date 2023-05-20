Graco (NYSE:GGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after buying an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

