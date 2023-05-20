Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Grab Stock Up 0.4 %

Grab stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

