Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $215.30 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $215.30 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

