Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

Shares of GER opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $221,072.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,917 shares of company stock valued at $800,710.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

