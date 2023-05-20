Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,627,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,463,533.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,917 shares of company stock worth $800,710.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

