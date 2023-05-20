Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $207,788.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,607,212 shares in the company, valued at $21,472,352.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 60,917 shares of company stock worth $800,710.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 162.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

