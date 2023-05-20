Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.80. Gold Resource shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 854,446 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter worth $64,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,016,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 188,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Articles

