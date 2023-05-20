Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

