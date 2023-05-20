GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 131,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,855,862. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 293,500 shares of company stock valued at $510,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

