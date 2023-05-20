Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

