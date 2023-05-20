Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.30. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 8,246 shares trading hands.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes of real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio segments include Loans Secured by Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial Loans, and Consumer Loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.