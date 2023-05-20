Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $199,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

