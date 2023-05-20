Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 90.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

