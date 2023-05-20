Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.