Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.70

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14.56 ($0.18). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 26,489 shares traded.

Getech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.70. The company has a market cap of £10.10 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130.56 ($6,426.86). Company insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.