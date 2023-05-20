GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. Analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $103,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 309.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

