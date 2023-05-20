Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Critical Comparison

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%.

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and MiNK Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -2.31

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

