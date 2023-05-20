Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $631.96.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $41,496,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 111.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

