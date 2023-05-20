General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,653 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $95,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,914. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.