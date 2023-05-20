General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

