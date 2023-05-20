General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.
GM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.
General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.