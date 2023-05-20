Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of diamond mines. It operates through the following geographical segments: Lesotho; Botswana; Belgium; and British Virgin Islands (BVI), Republic of South Africa (RSA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Cyprus.

