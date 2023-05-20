Gas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $162.36 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $162.36 million and approximately $819,685.92 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00010183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

