Gala 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.35 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $74,316,949.25 billion and approximately $55.35 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,212,286,252,613,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

