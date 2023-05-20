Gala 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82.51 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $73,591,817.41 billion and approximately $82.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000,340,769,890,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

