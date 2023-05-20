Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41. 71,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 90,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITOF. Desjardins assumed coverage on Frontier Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.48.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.