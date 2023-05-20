Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as low as C$1.91. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 235,095 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 24.74. The company has a market cap of C$416.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

