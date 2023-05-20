Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.06

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1536628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

