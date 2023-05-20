Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 10,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 38,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 130.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

