Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

