FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

