Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

