Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
