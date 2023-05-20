Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 12,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fortress Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBIOP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

