Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

