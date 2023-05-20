Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
