Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.65.

Fortis Trading Up 1.2 %

FTS stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,973. The company has a market cap of C$28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$65.26.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

About Fortis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

