Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 27.2 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 181,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,108 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

