FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. FMC accounts for approximately 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in FMC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 44,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FMC by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Price Performance

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

