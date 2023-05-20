FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Down 2.9%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of airlines with actionable intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry solutions. Its products and services include software as a service, hardware, licensing, and technical. The company was founded on September 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

