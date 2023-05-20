Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 3,952,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Insider Activity at Flex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.