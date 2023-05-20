FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.65. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

