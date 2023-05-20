Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $447.29 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Flare has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $447.29 million and $3.34 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,046,828,181 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,038,379,580.911903 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02779929 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,135,459.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

