Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

