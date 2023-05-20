Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 1,493,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,588,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.