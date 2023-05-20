First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $81,416,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

