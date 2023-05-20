First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 2,511,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,974. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 399,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.