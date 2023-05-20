First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 2,511,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,974. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 399,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

