First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $716,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,560 shares of company stock worth $161,141 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

About First Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

