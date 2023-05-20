First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading Up 3.1%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

First Bancorp of Indiana Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.